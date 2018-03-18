Suspect shot, killed in South El Monte deputy-involved shooting

A suspect is dead after being shot by deputies in South El Monte Sunday morning, sheriff's officials said. (KABC)

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect is dead after being shot by deputies in South El Monte Sunday morning, sheriff's officials said.

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, which happened around 9 a.m. in the 900 block of Durfee Avenue.

Officials said the incident began with a call about a possible burglary at a vacant home where homeless have at times been spotted.

A relative of the home's owner noticed an open door and called 911, fearing a break-in.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a man and woman leaving the home. The woman stopped for the deputies, but the man, who was wearing a backpack, ran off on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, deputies said the suspect dropped his backpack and brandished two knives toward the deputies.

That was when one of the deputies fired and struck the 40-year-old suspect, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Only one deputy fired, but it was not immediately clear how many shots.

No deputies were injured in the incident.
