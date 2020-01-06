Suspect sought after firing at vehicle during attempted carjacking in Simi Valley, police say

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is sought after a vehicle with several people inside was shot at during an attempted carjacking in Simi Valley Sunday evening, police said.

Simi Valley police say the incident happened at about 8 p.m. outside the Donut Time restaurant in the 3900 block of Cochran Street.

Several people described as "young adults" were in the car when at least one shot was fired into the vehicle, police said. No one was struck by gunfire.

The incident is being investigated as an attempted carjacking.

The gunman, believed to be wearing a red hoodie, fled on foot.
