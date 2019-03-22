Crime & Safety

Rape suspect sought after brutal attack at Metro Red Line station in East Hollywood

EMBED <>More Videos

Days after a victim was raped in a brutal attack at Metro subway station in East Hollywood, authorities have released images of a man being sought in the case.

By and ABC7.com
EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Days after a victim was raped in a brutal attack at a Metro subway station in East Hollywood, authorities have released images of a man being sought in the case.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred about 6 p.m. March 14 at the Red Line station at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

After the victim asked the suspect for directions, he lured the victim into a secluded emergency-exit room at the station, LAPD investigators said. The man then strangled, punched and raped the victim.

The suspect is described by police as a transient who frequents Metro stations from Compton to Santa Monica.

He is said to be a black man with brown eyes, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing between 165 pounds and 180 pounds. He has a shaved head, a 2-3 inch scar on his left forearm, and was wearing dark clothing and an earring in his right ear.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyeast hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countyrapesearchlapdsurveillance camerasexual assault
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rollover crash results in major delays on 605 Fwy. in Whittier
Chase ends with suspected kidnapping suspects, victim in custody
Woman killed, man wounded in shooting at Chino parking lot
Compton problems: $2M in help on the way
VIDEO: Man on roof of Sun Valley gas station goes on bizarre rampage
UCLA men's soccer coach resigns amid college-admissions scandal
R. Kelly appears in court Friday
Show More
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan, US forces say
Rent hike causing distress at OC retirement community
CVS Pharmacy to offer hemp-derived CBD in states including CA
LAFD adding thermal imaging cameras for smoke-filled rooms
Hacienda Heights victim's grandma says she reached out about abuse
More TOP STORIES News