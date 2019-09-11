Suspect sought after juvenile boy fatally shot in Westmont

WESTMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is sought after a juvenile boy was fatally shot in Westmont Tuesday night, authorities said.Authorities responded to a shooting that occurred at approximately 8:16 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 105th Street outside a burger stand.According to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the victim was walking when a suspect exited a vehicle and fired numerous rounds.The victim was transported with multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a hospital, the news release said.The victim has not yet been identified and his age has not been disclosed.Details regarding the suspect or suspects, or if the shooting was gang-related, was not immediately known.Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.