Suspect sought after juvenile boy fatally shot in Westmont

WESTMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is sought after a juvenile boy was fatally shot in Westmont Tuesday night, authorities said.

Authorities responded to a shooting that occurred at approximately 8:16 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 105th Street outside a burger stand.

According to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the victim was walking when a suspect exited a vehicle and fired numerous rounds.

The victim was transported with multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a hospital, the news release said.

The victim has not yet been identified and his age has not been disclosed.

Details regarding the suspect or suspects, or if the shooting was gang-related, was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.
