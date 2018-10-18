Man with gun robs Winchell's Donuts in South LA; suspected of two other doughnut shop robberies in Orange County

An armed robber was caught on camera hitting a South Los Angeles doughnut shop, and is suspected of two other doughnut shop robberies in Orange County.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An armed robber was caught on camera hitting a South Los Angeles doughnut shop, and police believe the same suspect is responsible for two other doughnut shop robberies in Orange County.

Police say the robber held up a Winchell's Donuts on Euclid Street in Anaheim early Tuesday morning and held up a Vandy's Donuts about two miles away 20 minutes later.

Investigators believe the same suspect held up a Winchell's in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

Wearing a hoodie and yellow safety vest, you can see the man walk into a Winchell's in the 1900 block of Florence Avenue at about 1:30 a.m.

A camera above the register shows the suspect flash a gun on the cashier before walking out with a drawer full of cash.

"I was making my donuts when this black guy came in asking for the money. He pulled out a gun, so and I just opened the register and I gave him the money," said employee Juan Espinosa.

Espinosa said he was not hurt, but that's the second time he's been robbed.

In all the robberies, police say the suspect is seen wearing a construction vest.

Police say the suspect uses a dark-colored 2000 to 2004 Mercedes ML-350 with paper plates to get away.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said the suspect is not in custody and is being sought.
