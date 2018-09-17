Suspect sought for sexually assaulting man with autism in San Juan Capistrano library bathroom

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting another man with autism in the bathroom of an Orange County library. (KABC)

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting another man with autism in the bathroom of an Orange County library.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. April 16, when a man with autism used the men's restroom at San Juan Capistrano Public Library. As the man entered the bathroom, another man entered, carrying papers and a manilla envelope.

That man is then suspected of sexually abusing the victim. Surveillance video shows the victim exit the bathroom, followed by the suspect.

Authorities said the victim reported the crime to library staff, who called the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect is described as a man between 180 and 200 pounds, 5 feet 9 inches tall with blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a white-long-sleeved shirt that had an American flag on it.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Investigator Hernandez at (714) 647-7464 or OCSD dispatch at (949) 770-6011. Anonymous tips may be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.
