Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Compton, suspect sought

By and ABC7.com staff
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A hit-and-run suspect remained at large Tuesday after a violent crash in Compton left a woman dead.

The two-car collision happened Monday around 9 p.m. at South Bullis Road and East Alondra Boulevard.

The victim, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, was left to die in her Nissan Altima. Firefighters attempted to cut the victim out of her car to save her life, but she didn't make it.

The other driver fled on foot, leaving the smashed blue Mitsubishi Montero at the crash site, police said. Some residents said they saw the suspect hopping on top of homes, getting away.

Surveillance cameras caught the hit-and-run driver speeding and blowing a stop sign at Bullis Road. Within moments, sparks shoot out as the suspect smacks into the side of the victim's car.

"We saw on the video, it's horrible. That lady's driving, just casual driving and here comes somebody, and now she's gone," said nearby business owner Tony Gonzales.

Gonzalez also reflected on Sunday's deadly hit-and-run tragedy in Highland Park. A driver smacked into a car, leaving two brothers dead. That hit-and-run driver also abandoned his vehicle at the scene.

"...It really makes you think right now. People aren't paying attention or thinking what they're doing," Gonzalez said.

The family of the victim in the Compton crash, along with investigators, is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-222-TIPS.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
