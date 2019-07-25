At least 2 people fatally wounded, suspect sought in Canoga Park shooting

CANOGA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- At least two people were killed and a third wounded in a shooting in Canoga Park early Thursday morning. A search is underway for the gunman.Los Angeles police officers responded to the 21900 block of Roscoe Boulevard just before 2 a.m. for reports of multiple people shot.The relationship between the suspect and victims is unclear at this time.Additional information on the victims, suspect and suspect's vehicle description were not immediately released.An investigation is ongoing.