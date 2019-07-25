At least 2 people fatally wounded, suspect sought in Canoga Park shooting

By and ABC7.com staff
CANOGA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- At least two people were killed and a third wounded in a shooting in Canoga Park early Thursday morning. A search is underway for the gunman.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the 21900 block of Roscoe Boulevard just before 2 a.m. for reports of multiple people shot.

The relationship between the suspect and victims is unclear at this time.

Additional information on the victims, suspect and suspect's vehicle description were not immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
canoga parklos angeles countydeadly shootingfatal shootingshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 2 injured after car slams into pole in Highland Park
Carson murder: Missing teen found, second suspect arrested
California female prison guards suing for maternity protections
Military charity accused of misleading donors, California AG alleges in lawsuit
Puerto Rico governor announces resignation
Epstein hospitalized after suffering neck injury in jail cell
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault over fight in Sweden
Show More
Rent spike forcing small business near Chinatown to close
Joshua trees threatened by climate change, study suggests
Power fully restored for thousands of Glendale residents
CA seeks to address growing demand for nurses
2 suspects wanted in DTLA home invasion robbery
More TOP STORIES News