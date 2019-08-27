Suspect sought in fatal beating of 59-year-old homeless man in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 59-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles was fatally beaten, and police released video of the attack as they continue to search for a third suspect in the case.Video shows the attack that occurred at 5th Street and Stanford Avenue on Aug. 7. Footage shows the victim, Gustavo Zeledon, shirtless and trying to shield himself from a man wielding a pipe.Police said the 59-year-old homeless man was hit on the shoulder and the head."We see Mr. Zeledon collapsing to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement and becoming unconscious," said Officer Jader Chavez.The attack happened near the victim's van, parked in the Skid Row area.Investigators said the victim was left lying on the street for about an hour before the suspects returned and put him in his van.Eventually someone called 911, but police said Zeledon died 10 days after the beating.Two suspects -- James "Genuine" Brown and Thomas "Biggie" Williams -- are under arrest.A third suspect, Bernard Myers, is still being sought."Bernard Myers, he's the one that's seen striking Mr. Zeledon with a pipe, and at that point he steps back, and the other two suspects step in and they go through his pockets and remove his property," said Chavez.Myers, 32, goes by the nickname "Midnight." He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.