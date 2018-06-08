Authorities want the public's help to identify a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in Riverside.Riverside police received a call regarding a woman who said she'd been sexually assaulted in the area of Pine and 10th streets, near Mount Rubidoux, between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.The victim said she parked her car in the neighborhood when the suspect approached her from behind, asked her for her cellphone and committed the assault when she turned away. The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.When detectives responded to the scene, the victim was able to provide details to create a composite sketch of the suspect. He was described as a man in his 30s, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin to medium sized build and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and unknown colored pants or shorts. He also had dark circles around his eyes.If anyone recognizes the suspect, they are urged to call Detective Bettsey Herington at (951) 353-7125.