Suspect sought in break-in, robbery of marijuana shop in Studio City

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for the suspect who broke into a marijuana dispensary in Studio City overnight.
The burglar broke the front glass door of the pot shop on Ventura Boulevard near Whitsett Avenue early Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
By the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled the scene with unknown amount of marijuana or money.
A description of the suspect was not immediately available.
