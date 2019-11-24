Suspect sought in break-in, robbery of marijuana shop in Studio City

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for the suspect who broke into a marijuana dispensary in Studio City overnight.

The burglar broke the front glass door of the pot shop on Ventura Boulevard near Whitsett Avenue early Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled the scene with unknown amount of marijuana or money.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
studio citylos angeleslos angeles countymarijuanarobberyinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen's wrestling career in doubt after his prosthetic legs are stolen
Community honors student killed in Saugus High School shooting
6 injured in shooting during party in DTLA
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
LAX launches new holiday shuttle to help alleviate traffic
Mother pleads for help finding teen daughter's killer
Off-duty LAPD officer hospitalized after North Hills crash
Show More
Student arrested after threat of mass shooting at South LA school
Gingerbread house kits helping to build real houses
WWII vet posthumously honored with Congressional Gold Medal
USC spirit leader inspires with her patriotism, Trojan pride
USC band director set to retire after 50 years at the helm
More TOP STORIES News