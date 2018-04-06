Suspect steals LAPD cruiser, leads chase that ends in Woodland Hills

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is in custody after jumping into a Los Angeles Police Department cruiser and leading authorities on a chase that ended in Woodland Hills early Friday morning. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man is in custody after jumping into a Los Angeles Police Department cruiser and leading authorities on a chase that ended in Woodland Hills early Friday morning, police say.

News video captured authorities in pursuit of the LAPD SUV, which traveled at speeds of about 65 mph.

The SUV crashed into a curb on Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills. The suspect inside the LAPD vehicle got out and cooperated with police as they took him into custody.

LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said the chase started at Ivar Avenue in Hollywood at about 1:45 a.m., when officers were responding to a vandalism call in the area.

She said two officers exited their vehicle to pursue a suspect related to that call and left the keys with the patrol vehicle doors unlocked, which is not protocol. Aguilar said that is when the man, later identified as 28-year-old Ethan Rutland, jumped into the police cruiser and took off.

The chase lasted less than 30 minutes before California Highway Patrol officers deployed spike strips on the 101 Freeway.

Witnesses said it was unnerving to see what appeared to be officers pursuing their own vehicle.

"I heard sirens, I heard cop cars going. There was, like, at least 20, 25 cop cars when I walked outside, cause I was working at a pub, and I saw a helicopter, spotlights on him," said Rayner, a witness to the scene.

Aguilar said weapons were locked in the cruiser, but it didn't appear Rutland tried to access them. All weapons have since been accounted for.

Aguilar said the suspect may have been under the influence of narcotics.

Rutland was booked for unlawful taking of an emergency vehicle and is being held on $55,000 bail.

No injuries were reported in the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chaselapdhigh-speed chaseWoodland HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News