Suspect taken into custody after high-speed pursuit through LA, San Bernardino counties

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A high-speed pursuit that began in the Santa Fe Springs area Friday morning winded through eastern areas of Los Angeles County before ending in San Bernardino County.

The California Highway Patrol says the chase was initiated around 11:50 a.m. after the driver crossed a double yellow lane.

The pursuit - which topped 70 mph at times - jumped from the 605 Freeway to the 10 Freeway, passing through Norwalk, Bellflower, Lakewood, and surrounding areas before entering into West Covina.

Several patrol vehicles followed closely behind the suspect in the carpool lane.

Heavy traffic on the freeways periodically slowed down the chase, with the driver weaving between cars and quickly switching lanes.

About an hour after the pursuit began, the driver exited the 10 Freeway in Ontario, with CHP officers keeping a short distance on surface streets.

The driver exited the vehicle in the parking lot of a healthcare facility in Rancho Cucamonga, where a K-9 tackled him outside of the building.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident around 1 p.m.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
