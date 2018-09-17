Suspect wanted in brutal bat attacks on homeless men in downtown LA

EMBED </>More Videos

The LAPD is looking for a suspect who beat three sleeping homeless men with a bat, leaving them in critical condition. (LAPD)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police are looking for a man involved in a brutal attack on three homeless men with a baseball bat that left them unconscious and in critical condition.

The attacks happened Sunday around 4:30 a.m. in two locations in downtown Los Angeles.

Police say the suspect approached sleeping homeless men and beat them repeatedly on the head and shoulders with a baseball bat, then ransacked their pockets and belongings to rob them.

One of the victims was found unconscious in the 700 block of Wilshire Boulevard and two of them were found in the area of 5th Street between Flower and Figueroa.

The suspect is also believed to be homeless, based on his appearance and surveillance video that shows him rummaging through trash as he walked around the area.

He was described as a white or Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s with medium height and build, with dark bushy hair, wearing a blue hat, gray sweatshirt, black shorts and bright white tennis shoes. One of his more distinctive traits is a unique gait caused by outwardly bowed legs, police said.

His victims remained in critical condition with severe head trauma and have not been conscious since the attacks, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division Detectives Daryn Dupree, David Holmes or Laura Evens at (213)486-6860, or the Real Time Analysis and Critical Response Division at (213)484-6700.

Anonymous tips can be provided to LA Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaulthomelessbeatingsurveillance videoDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Brush fire erupts near helispot in Griffith Park
Perris police looking for armed and dangerous homicide suspect
El Segundo refinery burn-off creates smoke plume seen for miles
SpaceX to announce who is its 1st private moon flight passenger
Gunmen wearing mariachi garb kill 5 and wound 8 in Mexico City
Suspect arrested for attempted kidnapping of toddler in Valencia
Baby penguins ready for their close-up at Long Beach aquarium
Coca-Cola may be creating drinks infused with cannabis
Show More
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
Nia Franklin on how she plans to change image of Miss America
Blaze Bernstein murder case: Samuel Woodward's bail set at $5M
Elon Musk being sued by diver he called a pedophile
Santa Monica inaugurates electric scooter pilot program
More News