Suspect wanted in killing of bail bondsman fatally shot by deputies in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Eyewitness News has learned that the suspect wanted in the shooting death of a bail agent in Moreno Valley this week was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in San Bernardino Thursday, authorities said.
The shooting happened at the Days Inn hotel on Business Center Drive around 11 a.m., according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Chad James Green, 41, allegedly shot and killed bail bondsman James Black Tuesday night at the Xola Hotel in Moreno Valley. Officials said 42-year-old black was trying to capture Green, who has an extensive criminal record and was wanted most recently for a felony burglary case.
Authorities had launched a search for the suspect who had been described as armed and dangerous.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
