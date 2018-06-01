Suspect who was shot, killed by Fullerton police after stabbing therapist identified

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman who was shot and killed by police in Fullerton after she allegedly stabbed her therapist has been identified. (KABC)

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman who was shot and killed by police in Fullerton Thursday after she allegedly stabbed her therapist has been identified.

MORE: Police fatally shoot woman accused of stabbing her therapist in Fullerton
EMBED More News Videos

Police fatally shot a woman who investigators say stabbed her therapist during a session in her office in Fullerton Thursday.



Katherine Brazeau, 46, of Santa Ana, died at the therapist's office building on the corner of Chapman and Acacia avenues Thursday, according to police. An autopsy is still pending.

Brazeau was shot after an altercation with police that began with 911 calls from the office building stating that the 40-year-old therapist had been stabbed by a patient.

Police officers arrived on scene four minutes after the first 911 call and immediately entered the therapist's office.

According to authorities, Brazeau had barricaded herself inside an office with the therapist. Fullerton police forced entry into the office and confronted the suspect, who still had possession of the knife, and an officer-involved shooting occurred, investigators said.

Brazeau was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a knife was recovered. "It was a large knife," said Sgt. John Radus.

The therapist was transported to a local trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeofficer involved shootingstabbingFullertonOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News