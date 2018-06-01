EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3544775" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police fatally shot a woman who investigators say stabbed her therapist during a session in her office in Fullerton Thursday.

A woman who was shot and killed by police in Fullerton Thursday after she allegedly stabbed her therapist has been identified.Katherine Brazeau, 46, of Santa Ana, died at the therapist's office building on the corner of Chapman and Acacia avenues Thursday, according to police. An autopsy is still pending.Brazeau was shot after an altercation with police that began with 911 calls from the office building stating that the 40-year-old therapist had been stabbed by a patient.Police officers arrived on scene four minutes after the first 911 call and immediately entered the therapist's office.According to authorities, Brazeau had barricaded herself inside an office with the therapist. Fullerton police forced entry into the office and confronted the suspect, who still had possession of the knife, and an officer-involved shooting occurred, investigators said.Brazeau was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a knife was recovered. "It was a large knife," said Sgt. John Radus.The therapist was transported to a local trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.