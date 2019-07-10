Suspect wounded in Adelanto deputy-involved shooting

ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect has been wounded in a deputy-involved shooting in Adelanto on Wednesday, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials.The shooting happened in the 18100 block of Poinciana Road after officials responded to a domestic violence call.The sheriff's department confirmed that a deputy-involved shooting occurred, and the suspect was struck by gunfire. The suspect's condition is not known.It's unclear what prompted deputies to open fire.