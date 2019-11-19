Suspect wounded in Anaheim deputy-involved shooting

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was wounded in a deputy-involved shooting in an unincorporated area of Anaheim early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m. near the 9000 block of Ball Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they were responding to a call for service.

The condition of the suspect was not immediately known.

It was not known what led to the shooting or if deputies were injured.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimorange countydeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash involving naked driver kills girl in Stevenson Ranch
White House officials kick off big Trump impeachment week
SoCal forecast: Rain to begin Tuesday night, 1st snowfall coming to mountains
New alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim comes forward
Man going to work hit by truck in Venice, later dies
American professor among 2 hostages freed in deal with Taliban
Teen in South Whittier hit by car while crossing in a school zone
Show More
'Dancing with the Stars' semifinals: Dance-by-dance recap
Chick-fil-A will no longer donate to anti-LGBTQ organizations
Nationwide recall for cat food possibly contaminated with salmonella
Chargers fall to Kansas City Chiefs 24-17 in Mexico City
Cancer survivor fulfills her wish to dance with the stars
More TOP STORIES News