Suspect wounded in Anaheim deputy-involved shooting

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was wounded in a deputy-involved shooting in an unincorporated area of Anaheim early Tuesday morning, authorities said.The shooting occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m. near the 9000 block of Ball Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.Deputies say they were responding to a call for service.The condition of the suspect was not immediately known.It was not known what led to the shooting or if deputies were injured.