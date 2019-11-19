Suspect wounded in deputy-involved shooting near Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was wounded in a deputy-involved shooting in an unincorporated area of Anaheim early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m. near the 9000 block of Ball Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they were responding to a call for service.

The condition of the suspect was not immediately known.

It was not known what led to the shooting or if deputies were injured.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
