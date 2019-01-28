Suspect wounded in Lake Elsinore officer-involved shooting

A suspect authorities said had a gun was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Lake Elsinore Monday.The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Raven Drive when officers responded to reports of a man with a gun.Officers arrived and began an investigation, quickly locating the suspect in the area. Authorities said the suspect had a gun and an officer-involved shooting happened.The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. His identity was not released.No officers were injured in the shooting. Authorities said there were no other suspects involved, and there was no threat to the public.Riverside County sheriff's homicide unit assumed the investigation and the officer involved was placed on administrative leave. The officer's name will not be released pending the investigation, authorities said.Authorities were also trying to determine if the suspect was involved in a standoff and barricade that happened Friday.The investigation is ongoing.