Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting in Anaheim, possible 2nd suspect sought

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot and wounded by Anaheim police Monday and was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, authorities said.The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. while officers were serving search warrants in the area of the 100 block of North Syracuse Street, according to the Anaheim Police Department.Authorities say officers opened fire on the suspect. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.No officers were hurt.A possible second suspect who is believed to be armed was being sought, police said.Officers in an armed vehicle responded to the area and surrounded a nearby apartment building where the second suspect is believed to be hiding.The intersection of North Syracuse Street and Lincoln Avenue was shut down for an unknown duration.An investigation is ongoing.