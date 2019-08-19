Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting in El Sereno

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in El Sereno Sunday night, police said.The shooting occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. near the intersection of Lombardy Boulevard and Alhambra Avenue.Los Angeles police said officers were in the area when they spotted a suspect who appeared to be armed. When shots were fired by officers, the suspect was hit by gunfire.The suspect was in police custody and transported to a hospital in unknown condition.Information regarding if a weapon was recovered was not immediately available.The suspect's identity was not known.