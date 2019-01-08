Suspect wounded in Redondo Beach officer-involved shooting

A suspect was wounded during an officer-involved shooting in Redondo Beach Tuesday night.Authorities responded to the 1000 block of Esplanade around 9:07 p.m. over reports of a domestic disturbance.When authorities arrived, they encountered an armed suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred.The suspect was wounded and treated at the scene for multiple injuries. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.No officers were injured in the shooting.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies took over the investigation.