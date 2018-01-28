Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting with CHP in Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect was wounded during an officer-involved shooting with California Highway Patrol in Dana Point early Sunday morning.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near the Pacific Coast Highway and Selva Road. The suspect fled the scene during the shooting.

Around 4 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody and found to have sustained injuries during the shooting. The person was taken to a hospital for treatment in an unknown condition.

A CHP officer sustained minor injuries unrelated to the shooting, authorities said. The officer was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

It was unclear what the suspect was wanted for or what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingcalifornia highway patrolCHPDana PointOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News