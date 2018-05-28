Suspected con artist heads to DTLA court over grand theft charges

EMBED </>More Videos

A convicted embezzler and accused con artist was at a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Friday to find out if another case against her - this one for grand theft - will go forward. (KABC)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A convicted embezzler and accused con artist was at a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Friday to find out if another case against her - this one for grand theft - will go forward.

Johnathan Walton, a reality TV producer, prays that it does.

"I want justice. I want her to go to jail for a long, long time," he said.

Walton said the woman, Marianne Smyth, is a world-class swindler. He met her in 2013 and they became fast friends. She convinced him she was the heir to an Irish fortune.

Walton, who is gay and married, said it wasn't a romantic relationship but one cultivated over years of sharing emotional challenges in both their lives.

"She is a genius. She makes you fall in love with her. She makes you like her. She buys things for you. She takes us to expensive dinners. Then one day you wake up and all of that is a lie. Everything she told us about her life was a lie," Walton said.

Those lies were costly. Walton said small personal loans that she paid back quickly led to very expensive ones that she did not pay off.

"All told, including interest, I'm out close to $100,000," he said.

But Walton decided to go public with his story. He set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a documentary he's making about Smyth. He also set up a website to warn people and said he's found more than a dozen people who've lost money to her.

"She has a trail of felonies for fraud and grand theft that literally stretch across the world - Florida, Michigan, northern Ireland, California," Walton said.

This isn't Smyth's first run-in with the law. She spent time in jail for embezzling nearly $200,000 from a Los Angeles travel agency.

Outside the courtroom Friday, Eyewitness News caught up with the accused con-artist, but she wouldn't answer any questions.

Her preliminary hearing is set for some time in June.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftlost moneyscammoneyarrestreality televisionLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Shark Tank' producer goes after con artist who stung him
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News