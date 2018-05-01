Suspected DUI driver arrested in fatal multi-car crash in Costa Mesa

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in a deadly three-car crash in Costa Mesa early Tuesday morning. (KABC)

By
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in a deadly three-car crash in Costa Mesa early Tuesday morning.

The wreck occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Santa Ana Avenue and Mesa Drive.

One of the drivers, a 23-year-old man, died at the scene. Authorities identified the victim as Tustin resident Enrique Marquez.

Witnesses said the suspect ran a red light and slammed into Marquez's vehicle, sending it into a third vehicle.

Police arrested 24-year-old Kimberly Rene Martin, of Costa Mesa, on suspicion of drunk driving.

The third driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man, who identified himself as the victim's uncle, left a lit candle at the intersection Tuesday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIdui crashtraffic fatalitiescar crasharrestCosta MesaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News