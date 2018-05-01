A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in a deadly three-car crash in Costa Mesa early Tuesday morning.The wreck occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Santa Ana Avenue and Mesa Drive.One of the drivers, a 23-year-old man, died at the scene. Authorities identified the victim as Tustin resident Enrique Marquez.Witnesses said the suspect ran a red light and slammed into Marquez's vehicle, sending it into a third vehicle.Police arrested 24-year-old Kimberly Rene Martin, of Costa Mesa, on suspicion of drunk driving.The third driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.A man, who identified himself as the victim's uncle, left a lit candle at the intersection Tuesday afternoon.The crash remains under investigation.