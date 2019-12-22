Suspected DUI driver crashes into LAPD cruiser, several vehicles in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police cruiser and several other cars were hit by a suspected drunk driver in Van Nuys Sunday morning.Officers were responding to a call around 3 a.m. when a black sedan crashed into their parked cruiser near Sepulveda Boulevard and Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. No officers were inside the vehicle at the moment of impact.The driver's condition was not immediately available but police said they were looking into the crash as a DUI incident.