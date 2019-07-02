Suspected gang member charged with the murder of USC jazz student Victor McElhaney

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspected gang member has been charged with the murder of a USC student who was slain during an attempted robbery in March, according to authorities.Police say 21-year-old Victor McElhaney was gunned down about a mile from the campus at a convenience store. McElhaney was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.Prosecutors are charging Ivan Hernandez with one count of murder while being an active member of a criminal street gang. That makes him eligible for the death penalty, according to the L.A. County District Attorney's office.If convicted, Hernandez could face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.A decision whether to seek the death penalty will be made at a later date.