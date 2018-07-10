MAR VISTA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A scene in Mar Vista that prompted a response from the Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad was cleared Tuesday afternoon after a suspected pipe bomb turned out to be a homemade battery pack.
The initial report of a pipe bomb happened about 11 a.m. in the area of Culver Drive and Inglewood Boulevard, according to the LAPD.
A nearby housing complex was evacuated as bomb squad crews investigated the scene.
The LAPD confirmed shortly after 4 p.m. that the item was a homemade battery pack, and there was no danger to the community.
The scene was cleared by police.