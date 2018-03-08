Suspected rideshare rapist pleads not guilty

The man accused of posing as a rideshare driver, and raping multiple women says he is not guilty.Nicolas Morales, 44, of Santa Clarita told the court Thursday afternoon he didn't commit the 27 felonies he's facing.Those charges stem from an investigation that found he raped, sodomized, kidnapped and assaulted at least seven women.Prosecutors say it happened between October 2016 and January of this year in West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles.The suspect reportedly would drive up to women who appeared drunk and ask if they requested a ride.Police are warning people to make sure to check your phone and the name of your rideshare driver.They're also asking for other possible victims to come forward.