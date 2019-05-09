Suspected sexual predator arrested after 2 violent attacks in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected in two Orange County violent attacks -- one on a 14-year-old girl -- is under arrest, but police believe there may be more victims out there.
Cornelio Chairez-Velasquez, 37, is accused of at least two attacks, the most recent happening in January at a Santa Ana motel. Someone called police about a fight in one of the rooms. When officers arrived, they found Velasquez outside.
"He had attempted to rape this female victim and during that attempted rape, he tried to choke her and physically beat her," explained Santa Ana PD Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.
Velasquez faces multiple charges in the case, including attempted murder and attempted rape.
After taking a DNA sample, officers say he matched the suspect DNA from the sexual assault of a 14-year-old at Cabrillo Park.
"As she tries to walk away, he then has a knife, he takes control of her and sexually assaults her by force," Bertagna said.
The crime happened in November. The victim was able to provide details for a composite sketch.
Looking at these two crimes, police believe there may be more victims.
"Because of the violent nature of both of these cases, he's more than likely done this either in our city or somewhere across Southern California," Bertagna warned.
Santa Ana police say they are relieved to have this suspect off the streets.
"People have been afraid to go into the park. We want them to know we now have this violent individual off our streets and they can rest easy," Bertagna said.
If you have any information about any additional victims, you're asked to call Santa Ana police.
