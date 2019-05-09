Suspected sexual predator arrested after 2 violent attacks in Orange County

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected in two Orange County violent attacks -- one on a 14-year-old girl -- is under arrest, but police believe there may be more victims out there.

Cornelio Chairez-Velasquez, 37, is accused of at least two attacks, the most recent happening in January at a Santa Ana motel. Someone called police about a fight in one of the rooms. When officers arrived, they found Velasquez outside.

"He had attempted to rape this female victim and during that attempted rape, he tried to choke her and physically beat her," explained Santa Ana PD Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

Velasquez faces multiple charges in the case, including attempted murder and attempted rape.

After taking a DNA sample, officers say he matched the suspect DNA from the sexual assault of a 14-year-old at Cabrillo Park.

"As she tries to walk away, he then has a knife, he takes control of her and sexually assaults her by force," Bertagna said.

The crime happened in November. The victim was able to provide details for a composite sketch.

Looking at these two crimes, police believe there may be more victims.

"Because of the violent nature of both of these cases, he's more than likely done this either in our city or somewhere across Southern California," Bertagna warned.

Santa Ana police say they are relieved to have this suspect off the streets.

"People have been afraid to go into the park. We want them to know we now have this violent individual off our streets and they can rest easy," Bertagna said.

If you have any information about any additional victims, you're asked to call Santa Ana police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countyarrestattacksexual assault
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts helping sister flee laundromat when SoCal earthquake hit
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News