Suspects arrested after reports of possible shooting at Topanga mall

By ABC7.com staff
CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two suspects were arrested for alleged robbery after reports of a possible shooting at the Westfield Topanga mall, police said.

Chaos ensued as shoppers fled the mall in Canoga Park Sunday afternoon. Officers initially responded to a shooting call, but it was later determined that there had been a robbery at Neiman Marcus.

Officers conducted a search of the premises and said there was no evidence of a shooting. Officers remained on scene to clear the mall.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodland hillslos angeles countycanoga parkmallshootingthreat
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacs ordered in Glendale after brush fire erupts
Suspect arrested for alleged double murder in Ojai
LASD deputies speak out after rookie admits to fabricating sniper shooting
Driver arrested in fiery North Hills hit-and-run crash that killed 1, injured 4
Torrance bank erupts in flames after driver slams into building
Small plane crash lands, ignites brush fire in Lancaster
Fmr. Congressman Joe Walsh to take on Trump in GOP primary
Show More
Teen struck, critically injured by alleged DUI driver in Glendale
2 trans women, gay man ejected from DTLA bar
OCSD deputy dies 6 years after collapsing during training
Disney shops to open at dozens of Target stores
Chargers lose to Seahawks 23-15 in preseason game
More TOP STORIES News