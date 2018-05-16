Long Beach police standoff: Suspects in custody after barricading selves in fumigated home

A police SWAT team was involved in an hourslong standoff at a home in Long Beach where three would-be burglars were taken into custody. (KABC)

A police SWAT team was involved in an hourslong standoff Wednesday morning at a home in Long Beach where three would-be burglars were taken into custody after being holed up amid a hazardous materials situation.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, the incident began about 2:30 a.m. when three people broke into a house that had been tented for fumigation in the area of Locust Avenue and 35th Street.

The homeowners, who were staying in an RV parked in front of the residence, told investigators that they witnessed the break-in before calling authorities. Firefighter-paramedics responded to the location, along with officers who cordoned off the surrounding area.

One of the intruders, a male juvenile, exited the home and was transported to a hospital due to chemical exposure, police said. His condition was unknown.

Another suspect made himself visible through a window, refused to come out, then disappeared back into the house, a police spokesperson said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the two other suspects were taken into custody by police.

