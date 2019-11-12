Suspects in custody in fatal Tarzana shooting, series of robberies involving 'pop-up dispensaries'

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Eyewitness News has learned that an unknown number of suspects have been taken into custody in connection with a series of home robberies involving so-called pop-up dispensaries which may be linked to a homicide in Tarzana.
A 24-year-old man was fatally shot on Sept. 21 outside a home on Sugargman Street that was used as an Airbnb, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers said the man was sitting in a car with a friend when three men arrived and demanded their belongings. The victim was shot several times before the suspect fled. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
At the time, police were hoping that surveillance footage would help them locate the three suspects who were outstanding. The footage showed what they believe is the suspect's car speeding away from the scene.
There was a person inside the residence, but it wasn't clear if that person was involved or was a guest, police said.
A source from within the LAPD says charges were expected to be filed against the suspects but additional information was not immediately available.
The following statement was issued by Airbnb following the shooting: "Our community's safety, both online and offline, is our priority. We are deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence, and we're in touch with the victim's family to offer our support and condolences."
