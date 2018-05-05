Undercover police officers tried to stop a red Mustang in Boyle Heights Friday night, which resulted in a high-speed chase that ended in an alleyway in Downey.Authorities said the chase started in Boyle Heights around 10:30 p.m. when undercover LAPD officers tried to stop a vehicle they believed had weapons in the trunk.The driver and two passengers fled from authorities and eventually got onto the southbound 5 Freeway, traveling at speeds up to 100 mph.At one point, the suspects exited near the Downey area and stopped at a light, where one passenger fled from the vehicle.After weaving through some vehicles on surface streets, the Mustang ended up in an alleyway near La Reina Avenue and 7th Street. The driver stopped the vehicle and both he and a passenger got out of the vehicle.Authorities got both men on the ground, approached them and then searched the vehicles to make sure no one else was inside. The two men were taken into custody.The investigation is ongoing.