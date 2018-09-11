Suspects pose as Postmates delivery people to burglarize homes in Mar Vista area

Police released video of three suspected burglars targeting homes with the same motive - posing as Postmates delivery people. (KABC)

MAR VISTA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police released video of three suspected burglars targeting homes with the same motive - posing as Postmates delivery people.

Detectives said a woman first poses as a Postmates delivery associate. If no one answers the door, she waves two men over who then break in through a window.

They get away in new model vehicles with paper plates. One woman said she found a man inside her home after her security alarm went off.

"They opened the front door and he was right at the foot of the stairs," the victim said.

Authorities said the men seen on surveillance video ransacked homes and got away with bags and pilot cases filled with valuables.

"It's scary because I live here by myself with my niece and our two crazy dogs - that's a good thing," Mar Vista resident Linda Kiel said.

The suspects have hit at least four homes in the Santa Monica area since August.

Police remind residents to look out after one another.

"Be the eyes and ears of each other. If you're going away for a long period of time, don't leave your trash outside or your mail stacked up because the suspects will know no one's home and they're going to target your place of residence," Officer Tony Im said.

All of the burglaries happened between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has more information is urged to call the LAPD.
