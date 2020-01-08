Police seek help identifying man, woman responsible for killing dog in La Mirada

LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff is seeking help identifying a man and woman responsible for killing a dog in La Mirada.
A witness saw a man place something on the ground near the gutter on Phoebe Avenue Sunday afternoon.
Moments later, the witness heard two gunshots. The man then drove away in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims.
The witness then found a dead dog laying on a dog bed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
