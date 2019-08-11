Suspects sought in robbery of $40K worth of purses from Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is underway for three suspects who allegedly took part in stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills.Police said the robbers struck the luxury department store in the 9600 block of Wilshire Boulevard around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.It was reported that four male suspects entered the store and grabbed several handbags before fleeing the scene on foot, according to a press release from the Beverly Hills Police Department.About $40,000 worth of purses were taken, said police.A juvenile suspect, believed to be one of the four, was arrested. The other three remain at large.Around the same time, another person was arrested after trying to steal merchandise from Neiman Marcus down the street.Police said the two incidents were not related.