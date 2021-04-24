Suspects sought in series of burglaries at West LA restaurants

By ABC7.com staff
WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help finding two suspects wanted in a series of burglaries at restaurants and coffee shops in the West Los Angeles area.

Police released surveillance video of one break-in showing the suspects force their way in to one restaurant by removing the glass in the front door.

They are seen rifling through a cash register, though it's unclear how much cash was stolen, and removing a few items of merchandise from a shelf before leaving.

Police released video and a description of the suspects on Twitter.



They were driving a beige four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to call Los Angeles Police Department detectives at (310)444-1524.
Related topics:
west los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countyburglarylapdbreak in
More TOP STORIES News