Pair of home invasions in Canyon Country linked to same suspects, authorities say

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two home invasions just a few miles apart have Santa Clarita residents on edge.

The crimes happened in Canyon Country Wednesday night within two hours from each other.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies rushed to the first scene on the 17400 block of Blue Aspen Lane at about 8:55 p.m.

An elderly couple inside the home was roughed up by the four suspects, authorities said. Deputies say the men fled without getting anything. Family members of the elderly couple say they are shaken up, but will be OK.

The suspects came through a back window.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. another apparent home invasion robbery happened just a few miles away on the 16700 block of Nearview Drive. Once again, authorities said the suspects broke in from the back of the house, surprising the woman in her 70s who lives alone.

Deputies say one suspect flashed a gun at the woman, but did not hurt her.

"I still don't know how to react," said Shelly Villalobos, who lives a few doors down the street. "It's pretty scary."

Investigators believe both crimes are linked to the same suspects. One of them left behind a red bandanna.
