A perimeter is set up in an East Hollywood neighborhood after a high-speed chase ended with a group of robbery suspects fleeing on foot into a residential area.The driver of the white Kia Soul led authorities on the dangerous pursuit through freeways and surface streets after the group of suspects allegedly robbed Shant's Clock & Watch Repair in Old Town Pasadena.The driver made his way onto the westbound 134 Freeway at speeds above 100 mph before getting onto surface streets in North Hollywood.While on surface streets, the SUV traveled on the wrong side of the road several times, all while driving at average speeds of 60 mph and blowing through red lights.The driver made his way onto the southbound 170 Freeway, weaving through traffic at dangerous speeds. The SUV got onto the southbound 101 Freeway in the Universal City area, at times driving on the shoulder and even scraping up against a wall at one point.The suspect was driving so dangerously, a patrol vehicle appeared to attempt a PIT maneuver in the middle of freeway traffic.Ground units were close behind until the driver got back onto a freeway shoulder, got off the freeway and abruptly stopped the SUV on a street corner in the East Hollywood area. Five suspects in hooded sweatshirts all bailed out of the vehicle and into nearby homes near Melrose and Harvard boulevards.Footage from AIR7 HD showed four suspects sticking together as they jumped from backyard to backyard in an attempt to hide and evade police. At least one suspect appeared to have a weapon on him. The fifth suspect ran in a different direction.Many of the suspects were last spotted hiding under a carport, with patrol vehicles surrounding the area.Minutes later, one man appeared to come out of the carport with his hands up. Authorities said the man only spoke to police and was not one of the suspects.A perimeter was set up in the area of Melrose Avenue and Kingsley Drive, locking down a neighborhood as authorities continued to search for the suspects. It is believed the group of robbers may be hold up in a garage.