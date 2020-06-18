Authorities seeking help in finding 2 suspects accused of groping women in West Los Angeles

Police say the suspects have allegedly been targeting young women in the Palms and Venice neighborhoods while they are walking or jogging alone in the early evening.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding two suspects in connection with a series of sexual battery incidents in the Palms and Venice neighborhoods of Los Angeles.

Both suspects are believed to be responsible for as many as 13 possible assaults between May 14 and June 16, but could also be tied to even more incidents in Culver City and Marina Del Rey, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say the suspects have allegedly been targeting young women who are walking or jogging alone in the early evening and "grab the women's buttocks and breasts, then flee" on foot, skateboard, bicycle and even a silver Mercedes Benz sedan.



Although the suspects, described by witnesses as black males in their early 20s, haven't been seen together, police say they are "likely working together."

Anyone with information about them is encouraged to contact LAPD detectives at (213) 473-0447.
