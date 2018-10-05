Corona police are asking the public to help identify suspects involved in a violent home-invasion robbery in Chase Ranch.Authorities said the incident happened Thursday in the 1400 block of J.T. Eisley. The victim who was home at the time heard a knock at the door and didn't recognize the suspect so she didn't answer.Within minutes, she heard noises in her kitchen and when she went to check, she saw two men inside. The suspects assaulted her and stole jewelry from the home. They fled the scene in a silver Mercedes.A neighbor's surveillance camera captured the moment the suspects fled in their getaway vehicle.Authorities urge anyone who may recognize the suspects to call senior Detective Gonzalez at (951) 279-3637.