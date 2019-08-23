Suspects sought in West Hollywood burglary

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were searching for at least two burglary suspects in West Hollywood Thursday night.

The suspected burglary occurred before 9 p.m. when a neighbor observed three suspects leaving a residence with what appeared to be stolen property from an apartment complex in the 8400 block of Fountain Avenue.

A perimeter was set up to search for at least two of three suspects. One suspect was in custody, according to authorities.

Authorities do not believe the suspects to be armed.

It is unclear what was stolen.
