Suspects steal 38 iPhones at Fashion Island Apple Store

Newport Beach police are searching for suspects in a daring heist of 38 iPhones from the Apple Store at the Fashion Island mall.Police said eight men entered the store just before closing at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night and made off with about $32,000 worth of phones.The group fled in two separate vehicles, a gray Dodge Challenger and black Mercedes-Benz sedan.The Challenger was stopped by police and five men inside were arrested. Police found 22 of the 38 phones inside the vehicle.Investigators were working to identify the remaining 3 to 5 suspects, who remain outstanding.