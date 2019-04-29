Suspects still on loose after deadly shooting at El Monte 7-Eleven

By ABC7.com staff
EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects are still on the loose after a deadly shooting outside an El Monte 7-Eleven Friday night.

That shooting in the 10000 block of Valley Boulevard left one man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities think he may have been defending a woman during an argument when the shooting occurred.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene with two gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The suspects were believed to be two men but a more detailed description was not available.
