Sylmar Charter High School on lockdown after LAPD responds to suspicious call

The nature of the call, which the Los Angeles Police Department said was received shortly before 7:30 a.m., was not immediately disclosed.
Sylmar High School is currently on lockdown due to police activity. LA School Police Officers are on campus assessing the situation. Please stay clear of the area. Follow for more updates.— LA School Police (@LASchoolPolice) January 22, 2020
More than a dozen LAPD vehicles were seen in the parking lot of the campus at 13050 Borden Avenue and at surrounding intersections.
