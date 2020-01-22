Sylmar Charter High School on lockdown after LAPD responds to suspicious call

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Sylmar Charter High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police responded to a suspicious call, authorities said.
The nature of the call, which the Los Angeles Police Department said was received shortly before 7:30 a.m., was not immediately disclosed.


More than a dozen LAPD vehicles were seen in the parking lot of the campus at 13050 Borden Avenue and at surrounding intersections.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
