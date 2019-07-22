Suspicious death investigation underway after man's body found in Venice

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man's body was found in Venice Sunday, police said.Los Angeles police responded to the intersection of 5th and Rose avenues after receiving a call regarding a person down and found the body.The nature of the injuries sustained were not immediately known.Homicide investigators have been called to the scene, and the death is being investigated as a suspicious death.The investigation is ongoing.