Suspicious death investigation underway after man's body found in Venice

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man's body was found in Venice Sunday, police said.

Los Angeles police responded to the intersection of 5th and Rose avenues after receiving a call regarding a person down and found the body.

The nature of the injuries sustained were not immediately known.

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene, and the death is being investigated as a suspicious death.

The investigation is ongoing.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
