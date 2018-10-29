GOLD LINE: No train service between South Pasadena and Lake due to police activity. Bus shuttles requested; consider Pasadena transit as alternate service: https://t.co/1pWodVUV9k pic.twitter.com/x6abIa1OrV — Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) October 30, 2018

An item that appeared to be an explosive device attached to the back of a U-Haul truck triggered a massive evacuation of a Pasadena neighborhood Monday night until authorities were able to determine the item was not a threat.Officials evacuated about 10 blocks around the area of Raymond Avenue and California Boulevard. Streets were closed down and Metro Gold Line service was also interrupted.The bomb squad deployed a robot to remove and examine the object. It was later placed under sandbags in the parking lot. The robot fired once in a detonation attempt, but the object did not explode.Police were called to the area Monday evening after the suspicious item was spotted attached to the back of the truck.Officers and the bomb squad examined the object and determined it looked like a real explosive device. It was about 6 to 8 inches long and had wires and tape and was attached to the back of a U-Haul truck parked on the street near the facility.The area is to the west of Huntington Hospital, but the facility itself was not evacuated.Streets were closed in areas that included California Boulevard from Fair Oaks to Arroyo Parkway, and Raymond Avenue. from Pico Street to Bellevue Drive.Authorities took the threat seriously enough to order AIR7 HD to stay about 3,000 feet above the ground, roughly double the normal altitude.Metro Gold Line service was also suspended between the Lake and South Pasadena stations as authorities investigated the device. Buses were deployed to transport passengersFBI and ATF agents were at the scene assisting local authorities.Pasadena Police Chief John Perez had a message for whoever left the device: "We'll catch you and you'll pay the price for creating this kind of device and scaring the community"